DCF Advisers LLC Sells 21,214 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

DCF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,214 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $18,200,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $128,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $186,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 1,264.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ESPR traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.87. 1,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,670. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $53.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.04.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 66.86%. The business had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 344.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ESPR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.27.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,074,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,377,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,179,126.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

