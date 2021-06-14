DCF Advisers LLC Invests $118,000 in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,000 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADT stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $11.73. 21,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,196,499. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.28. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $17.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.79.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. On average, analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.89%.

ADT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.48.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

