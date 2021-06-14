$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will report $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Terex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.34. Terex posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,060%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.19 million. Terex had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.75%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEX. UBS Group raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Terex from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.82.

Shares of NYSE:TEX traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.50. 988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.53 and a beta of 1.71. Terex has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 369.23%.

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $2,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,008,010.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $611,909.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,642.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,284. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Terex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Terex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Terex by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Terex by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Terex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

