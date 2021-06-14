Thomas White International Ltd. Invests $2.41 Million in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 177,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,267,732 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $134,753,000 after purchasing an additional 234,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,479,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $74,405,000 after purchasing an additional 509,676 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,778,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,398,000 after purchasing an additional 47,433 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,326,000. Finally, Capital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 640,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares during the period. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMX traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $16.17. 22,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,782,249. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.70. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $16.43.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.98%. Equities analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. América Móvil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

