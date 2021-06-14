Bluestein R H & Co. Purchases 3,827 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,065 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.2% of Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $52,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

NYSE V traded down $2.65 on Monday, reaching $232.31. The stock had a trading volume of 64,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,519,963. The company has a market capitalization of $452.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.43.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,611 shares of company stock worth $26,847,669 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

