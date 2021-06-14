Thomas White International Ltd. Sells 2,680 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Thomas White International Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 97,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,236,000 after purchasing an additional 32,817 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 113,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 121,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 122,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,087 shares during the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.23.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.86. 13,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,268,981. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $109.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.43. The company has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

