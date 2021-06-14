Thomas White International Ltd. Grows Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,437 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 40.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBS stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.31. The company had a trading volume of 23,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.58. The stock has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

