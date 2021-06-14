IPG Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 24,250 ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 24,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DDM. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the fourth quarter worth $372,000.

ProShares Ultra Dow30 stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,603. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a twelve month low of $37.51 and a twelve month high of $74.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.56.

