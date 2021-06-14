IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.03 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Excalibur Management Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,425.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $174.55. 158,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,103,695. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

