FCA Corp TX Acquires 230 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Plexus by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Plexus by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 18,639 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Plexus by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Plexus by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total value of $282,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,636,839.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,755. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

NASDAQ PLXS traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $91.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,732. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $59.59 and a 52-week high of $101.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

