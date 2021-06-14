Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Position Trimmed by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Crown Castle International comprises about 2.0% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $19,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.86.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CCI opened at $194.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $83.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.18. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $200.47.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.47%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

