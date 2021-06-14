Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.92.

Chevron stock opened at $107.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $208.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.