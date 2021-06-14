The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Capital Counsel LLC NY’s 9th Largest Position

Capital Counsel LLC NY raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 106.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,952 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 175,416 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 5.8% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $104,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,649,155,000 after buying an additional 372,183 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,899,957,000 after purchasing an additional 293,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after buying an additional 991,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.21.

Shares of HD stock opened at $310.77 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $234.31 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company has a market cap of $330.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $320.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

