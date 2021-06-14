Ren (REN) Market Capitalization Achieves $466.36 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 17.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. Ren has a total market capitalization of $466.36 million and approximately $40.66 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ren coin can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ren has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00059173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00022696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.32 or 0.00815988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00083351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.50 or 0.07889607 BTC.

Ren Profile

REN is a coin. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,163,051 coins. The official website for Ren is renproject.io . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

