Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Hits New 52-Week High at $73.89

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.89 and last traded at $73.83, with a volume of 505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.52.

BRKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Bruker from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bruker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.10.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.85%.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $108,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Bruker by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 255,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after acquiring an additional 16,888 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 140,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 267,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,471,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

