Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $271.71 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will announce sales of $271.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $281.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $262.50 million. Kimco Realty reported sales of $238.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,059,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.72. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

