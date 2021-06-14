One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.44

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.44 and last traded at $29.40, with a volume of 172 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $16.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $608.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.41.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 27.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other One Liberty Properties news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $70,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,246.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Justin Clair sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $161,834.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,840 shares of company stock worth $398,244. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,673,000 after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 42,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in One Liberty Properties by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.