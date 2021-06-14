Diamond Price Reaches $2.73 on Exchanges (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. Diamond has a market capitalization of $9.84 million and approximately $30,813.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for $2.73 or 0.00006661 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KARMA (KARMA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001814 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000100 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00112356 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,605,028 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

