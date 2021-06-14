ARAW Market Capitalization Reaches $33,794.91 (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One ARAW coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ARAW has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. ARAW has a total market cap of $33,794.91 and approximately $3,875.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00059173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00022696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $334.32 or 0.00815988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00083351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.50 or 0.07889607 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW (CRYPTO:ARAW) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

ARAW Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

