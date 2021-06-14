Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $113.49

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $113.49 and last traded at $113.00, with a volume of 13513 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CROX shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

Get Crocs alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.41. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.82.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,194,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,767.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,400 in the last quarter. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,862,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $680,630,000 after buying an additional 1,067,955 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,367,000 after buying an additional 1,027,797 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth $51,847,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 1,844.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 699,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,311,000 after buying an additional 663,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,349,000 after buying an additional 614,245 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.