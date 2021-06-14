HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Shares Down 9%

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO)’s share price dropped 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$7.22 and last traded at C$7.30. Approximately 969,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,128,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.02.

HEXO has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of HEXO from C$1.30 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.77.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

