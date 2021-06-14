Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Expands By 142.5%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 142.5% from the May 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ CHSCM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.11. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,656. CHS has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $28.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.75.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

