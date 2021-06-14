Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Expands By 142.5%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 142.5% from the May 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
NASDAQ CHSCM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.11. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,656. CHS has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $28.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.75.
CHS Company Profile
