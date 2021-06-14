Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the May 13th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

BSMN stock remained flat at $$25.68 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,615. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.66. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $25.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 128,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 25,668 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621 shares in the last quarter.

