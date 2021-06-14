FCA Corp TX Decreases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

FCA Corp TX cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in AT&T were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

T stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.18. The company had a trading volume of 107,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,912,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.42. The company has a market capitalization of $208.35 billion, a PE ratio of -83.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

