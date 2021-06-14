LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will post $112.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for LivePerson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $113.60 million and the lowest is $112.21 million. LivePerson reported sales of $91.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year sales of $464.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $460.60 million to $468.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $572.88 million, with estimates ranging from $554.30 million to $583.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LivePerson.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $107.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.40 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 36.51% and a negative net margin of 23.15%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LPSN shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.73.

NASDAQ LPSN traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,289. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.74. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $31.78 and a twelve month high of $72.23.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 2,815 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $154,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 1,934 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $106,253.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,017 shares of company stock worth $1,494,974 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivePerson (LPSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.