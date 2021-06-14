Zacks: Analysts Expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 875%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.01 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RMBS shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $37,541.91. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,507,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Rambus by 34.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,218,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,520,000 after buying an additional 1,070,201 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rambus by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,835,000 after buying an additional 756,404 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rambus in the first quarter worth about $14,174,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rambus by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,864,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,910,000 after buying an additional 635,760 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,622. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.48. Rambus has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $22.30.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

