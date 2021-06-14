Banc Funds Co. LLC Purchases 65,015 Shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) by 21.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 374,649 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 65,015 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in BCB Bancorp were worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BCB Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 917,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,659,000 after acquiring an additional 58,552 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in BCB Bancorp by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 13,277 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BCB Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in BCB Bancorp by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCBP traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.84. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,171. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.94. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $236.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $25.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 49.12%.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP).

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.