Banc Funds Co. LLC Buys New Holdings in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,086 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Provident Bancorp by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after acquiring an additional 372,597 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Provident Bancorp by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Provident Bancorp by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Provident Bancorp by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 53,062 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Provident Bancorp by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PVBC stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.48. 944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,949. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09. The firm has a market cap of $302.16 million, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.13. Provident Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Provident Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Provident Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.