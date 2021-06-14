Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Banc Funds Co. LLC cut its stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 0.17% of FB Financial worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in FB Financial by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in FB Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FB Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 350,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $2,553,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,814,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $102,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,116,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,014,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FBK shares. Truist boosted their price target on FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

FBK stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.00. 2,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,529. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.21. FB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $49.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.18.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 17.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

FB Financial Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

