Banc Funds Co. LLC Cuts Position in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Banc Funds Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,119,376 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 3.60% of Republic First Bancorp worth $7,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRBK. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,307,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,580,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,347,000 after buying an additional 743,824 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,053,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 157,156 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 231.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 96,503 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 308.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 88,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 66,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRBK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.08. 1,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,198. The stock has a market cap of $240.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.98. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $41.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

