Banc Funds Co. LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Banc Funds Co. LLC decreased its position in Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,761 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Reliant Bancorp comprises 1.1% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 3.03% of Reliant Bancorp worth $14,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on Reliant Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Reliant Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Shares of RBNC stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.16. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,614. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $478.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 26.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Reliant Bancorp Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

