Banc Funds Co. LLC Cuts Stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Banc Funds Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,398 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,849 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $12,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 314.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of INBK traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.25. The company had a trading volume of 939 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.83. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.99 and a 12-month high of $41.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.74 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Equities research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 7.59%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK).

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.