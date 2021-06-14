Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Shares Sold by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 505,186 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Southern First Bancshares comprises about 1.8% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 6.43% of Southern First Bancshares worth $23,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 275.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 16.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 83.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.69. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.32. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $27.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.48 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

