Vista Investment Management Sells 627 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Vista Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,646 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 536.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,307,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,671 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $649,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,307 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,646,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $185,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $512,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,393 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.50. The company had a trading volume of 67,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,893,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -399.77, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.59. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $61.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.05.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

