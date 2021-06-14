Banc Funds Co. LLC Grows Holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,434,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 515,852 shares during the quarter. Heritage Commerce comprises 1.3% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $17,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,662,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,191,000 after purchasing an additional 832,326 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,606,000 after purchasing an additional 236,430 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 578,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 192,136 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 462,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 92,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 263.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 126,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 91,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HTBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Heritage Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

In related news, Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $52,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,312.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HTBK traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.71. The company had a trading volume of 446 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,269. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $12.65.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.99 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

