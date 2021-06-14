Vista Investment Management Has $519,000 Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 19.8% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,506,000 after purchasing an additional 239,044 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 111.0% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 909,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,436,000 after buying an additional 478,527 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth about $70,570,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 514,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,217,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth about $41,187,000.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Shares of FCN traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.47. 101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,965. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $94.87 and a one year high of $147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.43.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.84 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FCN shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $4,487,737.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.