King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 8,949 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,949 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,458,136,000 after purchasing an additional 171,333 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mastercard by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,033,916,000 after buying an additional 413,872 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,003,395,000 after purchasing an additional 101,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $3,290,758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $365.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $372.12. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.48.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,256,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

