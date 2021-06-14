Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,285,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,340 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 0.8% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $388,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40,884.2% during the 1st quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,207,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,615 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $41,079,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 9,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TSM opened at $119.17 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $54.52 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The company has a market capitalization of $618.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.3917 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 41.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

