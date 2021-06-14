Roble Belko & Company Inc Sells 247 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Roble Belko & Company Inc reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACWX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,155,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,406,000 after purchasing an additional 608,834 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,590,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,942,000 after acquiring an additional 119,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,978,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,166,000 after buying an additional 25,757 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,304,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,997,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 999,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,180,000 after purchasing an additional 52,112 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.62. 1,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,623. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.33. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $41.84 and a 1 year high of $59.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.