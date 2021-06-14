Vista Investment Management Buys 18,643 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Vista Investment Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,643 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up about 1.3% of Vista Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $66,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $97,000.

FPE traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.52. 2,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,286. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.37. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54.

