PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1,666.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.29.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PPG traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $175.95. 831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.19. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.41 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

