SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Stake Raised by Vista Investment Management

Vista Investment Management raised its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF makes up 2.2% of Vista Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Vista Investment Management owned approximately 0.41% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,900,000 after acquiring an additional 12,685 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 682,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,259,000 after purchasing an additional 71,164 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 387,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,999,000 after purchasing an additional 96,790 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 317,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,237,000 after purchasing an additional 32,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,126,000 after purchasing an additional 88,848 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QUS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.37. 228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,889. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $118.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.17.

