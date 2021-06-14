Vista Investment Management Sells 68 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Vista Investment Management cut its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,321 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 28.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in ANSYS by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 581,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,635,000 after purchasing an additional 172,329 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 357,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,914,000 after acquiring an additional 22,070 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,467 shares of company stock worth $2,684,718. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.33.

ANSYS stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $335.99. 783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $347.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.68 and a 52-week high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.