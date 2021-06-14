SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Acquired by Vista Investment Management

Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $10,879,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 19,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $956,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.52. 89,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,723,632. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $98.47 and a twelve month high of $174.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.29.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

