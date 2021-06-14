Vista Investment Management Sells 1,692 Shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Vista Investment Management reduced its position in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in First Business Financial Services were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 772,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,599 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Business Financial Services by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 552,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 74,631 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Business Financial Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 438,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in First Business Financial Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 345,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in First Business Financial Services by 14.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 293,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 37,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FBIZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of FBIZ stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.33. 206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.08. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $28.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $28.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.47 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

