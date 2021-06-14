Vista Investment Management Decreases Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Vista Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INGR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,579,000. Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 851,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,985,000 after buying an additional 465,565 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth $21,377,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 10.3% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,642,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,614,000 after buying an additional 246,700 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 450,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,470,000 after buying an additional 186,642 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on INGR. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Ingredion stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.96. 951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.87 and a beta of 0.82. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.71 and a 52-week high of $98.05.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.