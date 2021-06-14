Hoge Finance Trading 19.5% Lower This Week (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 14th. Over the last week, Hoge Finance has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hoge Finance has a market capitalization of $73.14 million and $844,467.00 worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00059269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00022766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $333.34 or 0.00815569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00083368 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,220.39 or 0.07879109 BTC.

Hoge Finance Profile

Hoge Finance is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 408,311,992,672 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Buying and Selling Hoge Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoge Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hoge Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

