Critical Review: Telos (TLS) versus Its Peers

Telos (NASDAQ: TLS) is one of 63 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Telos to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Telos and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telos 0 0 7 0 3.00 Telos Competitors 337 1867 2783 52 2.51

Telos presently has a consensus target price of $41.57, indicating a potential upside of 14.77%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 10.71%. Given Telos’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Telos is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.4% of Telos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.3% of Telos shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Telos and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Telos $179.92 million $1.69 million 905.50 Telos Competitors $1.54 billion $58.08 million 63.89

Telos’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Telos. Telos is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Telos and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telos N/A N/A N/A Telos Competitors -25.85% -18.10% -2.63%

Summary

Telos beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications. The company also offers Telos Automated Message Handling System, a web-based organizational message distribution and management platform for mission-critical communications used by military field operatives; and Telos ID that provides identity trust and digital services through IDTrust360, an enterprise-class digital identity risk platform for extending software-as-a-service and custom digital identity services that reduces threats through the integration of advanced technologies that fuse biometrics, credentials, and other identity-centric data used for continuously monitor trust. In addition, it provides secure network services, including secure mobility solutions for business and government that enable remote work and minimize concern across and beyond the enterprises; and network management and defense services for operating, administrating, and defending complex enterprise networks and defensive cyber operations. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

