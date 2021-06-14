Contrasting Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) & Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) and Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Certara alerts:

This table compares Certara and Zuora’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Certara $243.53 million 17.56 -$49.40 million ($0.32) -87.34 Zuora $305.42 million 6.28 -$73.17 million ($0.59) -26.88

Certara has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zuora. Certara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zuora, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.5% of Certara shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of Zuora shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Certara shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Zuora shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Certara and Zuora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Certara N/A N/A N/A Zuora -23.52% -39.88% -16.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Certara and Zuora, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Certara 0 3 3 0 2.50 Zuora 0 2 2 0 2.50

Certara currently has a consensus target price of $35.40, indicating a potential upside of 26.65%. Zuora has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.04%. Given Certara’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Certara is more favorable than Zuora.

Summary

Certara beats Zuora on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc. provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development. The company also provides related technology-enabled services to guide its customers' new drugs through the regulatory submission process and into the market. Its technology-enabled services include mechanistic biosimulation, empirical biosimulation, drug development and regulatory strategy, clinical pharmacology, model-based meta-analysis, regulatory writing and medical communications, regulatory operations, and market access. The company serves biopharmaceutical companies, and academic and government institutions. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Spain, Luxembourg, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Denmark, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Japan, the Philippines, India, and Australia. Certara Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations. Its products include Zuora Billing for subscription billing; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition automation solution; Zuora CPQ for configuring deals, pricing, and quoting in a subscription business; Zuora Collect designed to handle the complicated function of collections associated with subscription-based businesses; and Zuora Marketplace. It sells its products through its direct sales force, global systems integrators, management consulting firms, resellers, technology, and ecosystem partners. Zuora, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.