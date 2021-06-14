Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Receives $12.42 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CYH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE CYH traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $15.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,981. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $17.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.94.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $489,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

